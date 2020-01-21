Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank Ozk in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Ozk’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $31.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

OZK stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 162.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth about $15,304,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth about $7,934,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,525,000 after purchasing an additional 239,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.