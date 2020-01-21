Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

BDT opened at C$7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.17 million and a PE ratio of 39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.08. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$4.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$378.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$431.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.67%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

