US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

