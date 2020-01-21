FY2019 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Raised by Analyst

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $10.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

