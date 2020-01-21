Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NYSE:REXR opened at $47.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.75. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,746,000 after acquiring an additional 929,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

