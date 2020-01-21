Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Air Canada’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.56 billion.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.50.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$51.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$27.73 and a 12 month high of C$52.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total transaction of C$107,665.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,511.20. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. Insiders have sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358 in the last ninety days.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

