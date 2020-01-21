Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Magna International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion.

TSE MG opened at C$71.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.91. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$57.34 and a 52-week high of C$76.11.

In other Magna International news, Director Donald James Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.53, for a total value of C$3,676,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,244,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,506,246.75. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total transaction of C$8,531,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at C$16,057,643.75. Insiders sold a total of 194,000 shares of company stock worth $14,357,646 over the last 90 days.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

