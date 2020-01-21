Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MPC. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,874 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

