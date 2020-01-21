AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $9.29 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $216.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $182.01 and a 12 month high of $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,253,000 after purchasing an additional 243,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,071,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,619,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.