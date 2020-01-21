Analysts Offer Predictions for Beigene Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Beigene in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Ng forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($9.23) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beigene’s FY2020 earnings at ($12.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.50) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $170.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.83. Beigene has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 24.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beigene by 5.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Beigene by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Beigene by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Beigene by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,269,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

