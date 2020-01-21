New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a news sentiment score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the construction company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NWHM opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.68. New Home has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get New Home alerts:

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.62 million for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.