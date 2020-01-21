Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Ford Motor’s analysis:

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

