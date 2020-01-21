FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News coverage about FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) has been trending neutral on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FOX earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected FOX’s score:

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

