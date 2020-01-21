$87.40 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will post sales of $87.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.60 million and the lowest is $86.20 million. Vivint Solar posted sales of $63.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year sales of $351.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.20 million to $352.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $421.60 million, with estimates ranging from $401.40 million to $441.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of VSLR stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $637,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 866,872 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,092 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,128,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vivint Solar by 549.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,318,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vivint Solar by 730.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 357,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 198,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

