NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $249.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $252.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average of $194.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

