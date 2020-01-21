West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.50

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Media coverage about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted West Mountain Environmental’s ranking:

West Mountain Environmental has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT)

