Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

ALV opened at $81.24 on Friday. Autoliv has a one year low of $61.07 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 52.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Autoliv by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Autoliv by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

