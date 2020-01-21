NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWE. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $60.94 and a 52-week high of $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 954.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

