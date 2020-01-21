J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) PT Lowered to GBX 214 at Morgan Stanley

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised J Sainsbury to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 231.15 ($3.04).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 216 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 210.17. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of £201.30 ($264.80).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

