Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,594 ($20.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,533.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,388.85. The firm has a market cap of $915.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

