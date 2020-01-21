Berenberg Bank Raises XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 4,170

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,330 ($43.80) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of LON XPP opened at GBX 3,620 ($47.62) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,089.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,574.54. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,240 ($42.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $696.57 million and a P/E ratio of 27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

