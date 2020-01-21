Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.52.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 183,828 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,649,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

