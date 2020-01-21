Cardinal Health’s (CAH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.