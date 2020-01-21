Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $58.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $853,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 386.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 510,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 405,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12,975.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 405,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.