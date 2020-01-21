AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE:ABC opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Man Group plc raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,673 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

