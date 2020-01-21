Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $119.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Analog Devices has a one year low of $87.77 and a one year high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 120.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

