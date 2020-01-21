Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR opened at $173.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.82. Coherent has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,680. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.