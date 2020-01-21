Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Shares of WERN opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

