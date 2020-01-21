Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TOT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Total has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Total by 842.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 413,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,475,000 after purchasing an additional 186,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Total by 51.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 543,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 184,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

