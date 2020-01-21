Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
TOT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.
Shares of Total stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Total has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Total by 842.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 572,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,942,000 after purchasing an additional 413,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,475,000 after purchasing an additional 186,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Total by 51.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 543,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 184,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
