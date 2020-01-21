Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Royal Mail to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

RMG stock opened at GBX 209.90 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

In related news, insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 300,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,229,880 over the last three months.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

