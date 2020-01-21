Critical Contrast: CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) & Its Competitors

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) is one of 245 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CIM Commercial Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 70.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $197.72 million $1.12 million -14.80 CIM Commercial Trust Competitors $846.84 million $193.58 million 16.00

CIM Commercial Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CIM Commercial Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CIM Commercial Trust Competitors 3291 11910 11253 352 2.32

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 1.82%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIM Commercial Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust 211.84% 2.86% 1.14% CIM Commercial Trust Competitors 15.05% 1.36% 2.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust peers beat CIM Commercial Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

