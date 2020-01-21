Reviewing Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & Community Bancorp. (VT) (NASDAQ:CMTV)

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp. (VT) 22.88% 13.60% 1.21% Westamerica Bancorporation 39.01% 11.51% 1.44%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Bancorp. (VT) and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp. (VT) 0 0 0 0 N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.56%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Bancorp. (VT) and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp. (VT) $35.30 million 2.39 $8.40 million N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation $206.09 million 8.91 $80.39 million $2.98 22.78

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. (VT).

Dividends

Community Bancorp. (VT) pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Community Bancorp. (VT) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Community Bancorp. (VT) has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Community Bancorp. (VT) on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Bancorp. (VT) Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts. Its loan products include financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; commercial and residential real estate lending; personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans. The company also offers debit/credit cards; and cash management, repurchase agreement, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a main office in Derby; and 11 branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

