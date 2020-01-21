Comparing Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GNMSF)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics and Genmab A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.52%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $30.92 million 6.42 -$38.92 million ($1.74) -4.20 Genmab A/S $479.45 million 28.98 $233.19 million N/A N/A

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -74.86% -51.22% Genmab A/S 42.03% 16.46% 15.40%

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Protagonist Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD. It is also involved in researching oral and injectable peptide-based product candidates for a range of conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

