Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) versus Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Douglas Emmett 0 4 1 0 2.20

Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hunt Companies Finance Trust 13.40% 7.46% 1.24% Douglas Emmett 12.05% 2.83% 1.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hunt Companies Finance Trust and Douglas Emmett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hunt Companies Finance Trust $58.96 million 1.32 -$5.47 million ($0.31) -10.58 Douglas Emmett $881.32 million 8.41 $116.08 million $2.02 20.93

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out -96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

