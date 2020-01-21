Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oilfield services company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

