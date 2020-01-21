SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) & Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Financial Contrast

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SINA alerts:

This table compares SINA and Varonis Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINA $2.11 billion 1.46 $125.56 million $1.70 25.33 Varonis Systems $270.29 million 9.61 -$28.57 million ($0.98) -87.00

SINA has higher revenue and earnings than Varonis Systems. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SINA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SINA and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINA 0 5 4 0 2.44 Varonis Systems 0 3 12 0 2.80

SINA currently has a consensus price target of $61.07, indicating a potential upside of 41.83%. Varonis Systems has a consensus price target of $79.08, indicating a potential downside of 7.25%. Given SINA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SINA is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of SINA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SINA and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINA 5.66% 3.08% 1.85% Varonis Systems -21.42% -49.47% -17.97%

Volatility and Risk

SINA has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SINA beats Varonis Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.