Halosource (LON:HAL) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.00

News headlines about Halosource (LON:HAL) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Halosource earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Halosource has a twelve month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95.

Get Halosource alerts:

Halosource Company Profile

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Halosource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halosource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.