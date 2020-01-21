Contrasting Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) & Community Shores Bank (NASDAQ:CSHB)

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Capstar Financial has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Shores Bank has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capstar Financial and Community Shores Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Community Shores Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capstar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Community Shores Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Community Shores Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and Community Shores Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 13.90% 9.63% 1.25% Community Shores Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstar Financial and Community Shores Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $83.24 million 3.59 $9.65 million $1.19 13.66 Community Shores Bank $9.22 million 2.23 $900,000.00 N/A N/A

Capstar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Shores Bank.

Summary

Capstar Financial beats Community Shores Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Community Shores Bank Company Profile

Community Shores Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Community Shores Bank, a community bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Muskegon County and Northern Ottawa County, Michigan. The company offers various deposit services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises fixed rate and adjustable rates loans, construction loans and loans for condominiums; home equity loans; and construction permanent loans. The company also provides installment loans and credit lines, including automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, home improvement loans, personal loans, and personal lines of credit; credit cards; and business loans, such as small business lines of credit, term loans commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers electronic and mobile banking services; overdrafts; re-order checks, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, notary services, ATM and one-time debit card overdraft opt-in, gift cards, and courier services; and investment products. The company serves individuals, businesses, schools, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Community Shores Bank Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Muskegon, Michigan.

