Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to report sales of $2.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $9.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Argus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Wayfair from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.52.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $173.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $366,372.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $466,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,208 in the last three months. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Wayfair by 8.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 75.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 47.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

