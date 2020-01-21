On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTIV stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.