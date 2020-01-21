Visa (NYSE:V) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Visa (NYSE:V) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.05. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

