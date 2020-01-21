National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Earns News Sentiment Score of -1.71

Media headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected National Security Group’s ranking:

NSEC stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22. National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 5,109 shares of National Security Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $79,189.50. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,182 shares of National Security Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,708.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,461 shares of company stock worth $312,635. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

