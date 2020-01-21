Prologis (PLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

