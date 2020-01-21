Prologis (PLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Prologis stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.