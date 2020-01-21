Amphenol (APH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q4 guidance at $0.89-0.91 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $3.61-3.63 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE APH opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $7,282,587.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total value of $5,524,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,524,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

