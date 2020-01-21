Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.