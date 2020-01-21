Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Simmons First National to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.73 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFNC opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

