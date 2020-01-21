Intel (INTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Intel has set its Q4 guidance at $1.24 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.60 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.