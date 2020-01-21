Intel (INTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Intel to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Intel has set its Q4 guidance at $1.24 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.60 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.
About Intel
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.