$786.84 Million in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $786.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $771.10 million to $802.00 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $701.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $258.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $259.95.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

