$38.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce $38.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $39.15 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $31.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $132.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.25 billion to $133.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $156.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $154.56 billion to $159.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.70.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,480.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,373.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,257.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.