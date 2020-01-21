KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KEY stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $171,936.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $3,214,874.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

